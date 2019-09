Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KING COUNTY, Wash. -- Authorities have identified the body pulled from the Green River earlier this week as a 16-year-old boy.

The King County Sheriff's Office says Juan Carlos Con Guzman's body was found in the river Tuesday along Auburn Black Diamond Road near Big Soos Creek.

The sheriff's office is investigating his death as a homicide and says he died on the same day his body was found in the river.

No information on a suspect was available.

