Attorney proposes refunding $125 mill in settlement deal in Sound Transit car tab lawsuit

Thursday an attorney, representing several people suing Sound Transit over car tab fees, proposed settlement deal that would refund a total of $125 million.

Joel Ard is representing a group of people suing Sound Transit over car tabs.

Ard says Sound Transit is using an inflated way to calculate car tabs.

He says the current way tabs are collected is forcing car owners to pay more than they should, and more than they expected when they voted to approve the tab tax.

“I think there is a solution for us to get together and solve this quickly and frankly favorable to them,” said Ard.

He says the settlement would refund about 25 percent of car tabs collected since March of 2017. Ard says that equals about $125 million.

He also says the annual cost for tabs would go down.

“Our position has never been we’re anti-transit, anti-Sound Transit, or anti any of this; we would like to see the statute be constitutional. And that’s the settlement we got,” he said.

Officials with Sound Transit say they have received the settlement.

They also say they are confident in their legal position.