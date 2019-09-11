Security guard says he was dragged, run over by hit-and-run driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. – A Pierce County man is recovering after he says he was the victim of a hit-and-run driver who also dragged him halfway down an East Tacoma street.

The victim was working a part-time job when it all happened last weekend.

“I’m really blessed that I didn’t get run over that bad,” said victim Jim Brassfield.

Brassfield’s arm is bandaged and his left foot is also swollen, all from what he says happened while at work.

“I’ve got a broken wrist in two places, multiple contusions all over my body,” he said. “Real sore other than that.”

It all happened along East 32nd Street and Portland avenue.

Brassfield says he was working security outside at a nearby pot store’s parking lot when he saw someone back into his parked vehicle. The damage to his truck appears superficial.

Brassfield shared multiple surveillance images with Q13 News, which he believes show the truck that struck his vehicle.

He says when he grabbed the truck’s door handle to confront the driver the stranger hit the gas and dragged him down the street.

“I remember getting cut lose and then rolling,” he said. “I ended up on my back in the middle of 32nd Street.

In addition to the broken wrist, Brassfield believes the fleeing truck also ran over his foot.

He has an appointment with a surgeon later this month and he doesn’t yet know if his injuries will have a lasting impact.

Tacoma Police responded to the incident and are asking anyone who might have information to come forward.

Brassfield says he just wants the driver to turn himself in.

“Why did you do something so stupid for something so dumb, I wasn’t even going to call the cops?” he said. “I just wanted your insurance information. I’ve seen the guy in the store before, he’s kind of a regular.”