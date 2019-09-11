Public invited to take part in world’s largest ‘Simon’ game in Redmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REDMOND, Wash. -- Remember the classic Simon game of the '80s?

A team in Redmond is trying to break the Guinness Book of World Record for the world's largest digital memory game with a 20-foot wide Simon. It's made with lots of steel and custom parts -- and designed for players to stand on.

So, why Simon?

"It's probably the most accessible game we could think of ... kids who've never even heard of Simon before can jump on and have a great time, and it's very nostalgic ... I had one in the late '70s or early '80s, and I thought, wouldn't it be cool to make something for people to jump in and play," Matthew Wilson said.

The public has the chance to take part in the record-breaking game this weekend at the Redmond Downtown Park pavilion. The tournament is happening Friday, Sept. 13, from 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 14, from 3 p.m. - 9 p.m.

