Nice Wednesday before cold front brings more rain, storms

SEATTLE -- Enjoy a couple of nice days before rain and storms return as we head into the weekend.

Wednesday afternoon will be nice with a high near 73. Thursday will be warm and humid with highs in the mid 70s. Some places like Auburn will hit 80 degrees!

Thursday night brings a cold front and that opens the door to several days of rain and storms.

Friday has passing showers with isolated thunderstorms and it looks breezy.

Saturday looks mainly dry for the metro with most of the rain for the beaches and foothills/mountains. Sunday and Monday look wet and breezy with isolated thunderstorms -- like real fall days.