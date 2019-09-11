× Naked man exposes himself to two women, punches police officer in North Seattle park

SEATTLE — Police arrested a naked man in a North Seattle park on Tuesday after he exposed himself to two women in a restroom and then attacked an officer, according to Seattle Police.

Police said it happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Northacres Park, near 1st Avenue Northeast and Northeast 130th Street. Two women were in the bathroom when the man exited a stall with his pants around his ankles. He reportedly stared and giggled at the women during the incident.

He then walked toward one of the women before the pair exited, began shouting at the man, and then called 911.

While one of the women was on the phone with 911, the man removed his shirt and shut the bathroom’s exterior door.

Officers arrived and went into the bathroom to arrest the man and found, by this time, he was completely naked. When officers moved to take him into custody, the man lunged at an officer, striking him in the face. After a brief struggle, police were able to place the man under arrest, police said.

Officers booked the 25-year-old man into the King County Jail for assault and indecent exposure.