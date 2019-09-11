× Kitsap Transit trying two-boat fast ferry service

Travelers making the trip between Seattle and Bremerton are about to get a little more flexibility.

Starting September 23rd, Kitsap Transit will be testing two-boat service along the fast ferry route. That means four extra daily trips each way: two during the morning commute, and two during the afternoon commute.

Two-boat service is scheduled to continue through mid-October. Officials are working to determine if the environment can handle the disruption of two fast ferries sailing along Rich Passage.

The fast ferry only allows walk-on or bike-on passengers. It makes the trip from Bremerton to downtown Seattle in about 30 minutes.