Detectives investigating stabbing in North Seattle

SEATTLE — Detectives are investigating after three people were injured in a domestic violence assault Tuesday night.

Seattle Police officers were called to the 11500 block of Stone Avenue North just after 10 p.m. for a stabbing.

When officers arrived they found three people hurt, a nine-year-old boy, a 67-year-old woman, and a 27-year-old woman who police said is believed to be the suspect.

All three people were taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment. The child is in stable condition, while the two women were listed in critical condition.

Seattle Police said this is an active domestic violence investigation.

