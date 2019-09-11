Detectives investigating human remains discovered in Black Diamond

BLACK DIAMOND, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of human remains in Black Diamond.

Investigators on Wednesday morning had taped off an area in the 33000 block of SE Stevens Street, not far from Rock Creek.

Just before noon, Sgt. Ryan Abbott told Q13 News that major crimes detectives had been at the scene for several hours.

KCSO Major Crimes Detectives out at 33000 BLK SE Stevens St, Black Diamond where human remains have been located. This is an on-going investigation. pic.twitter.com/ELh6mvuowe — King County Sheriff's Office PIO (@kingcosoPIO) September 11, 2019

No further details have been released. The investigation is ongoing.

