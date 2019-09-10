Seattle man reunited with beloved bulldog that was stolen from him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- In mid-August, thieves attacked a 68-year-old man in the Greenwood area and stole his beloved dog named Quavo.

Weeks later, Quavo has been reunited with his rightful owner thanks to a tip from a Q13 viewer.

Albert Boogaard and his step-daughter Andrea Naylor were walking down the street in Seattle's Greenwood neighborhood when they say a man and two women in a white car stole his bulldog.

Albert has Parkinson’s and couldn’t fight back. He was devastated.

“The guy got out of the car, come over grabbed me in a bear hug from behind, I turned around and punched him a couple times right behind the ear,” he said. “I'm not strong like I used to be so they shoved me to the ground and grabbed my dog and took him.”

Detectives canvassed the area and Albert and Andrea turned to the public for help and as luck would have it, Quavo was found Monday loose in the Crown Hill area.

He was taken to the Seattle Animal Shelter and that's when a Q13 viewer recognized him as the stolen dog. The shelter says they see pets and owners reunited often but this was special.

Albert and Andrea say they are so very grateful.