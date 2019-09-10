× Police: Sequim man broke into home, tried to rape pregnant woman

SEQUIM, Wash. — An 18-year-old man is in jail after allegedly breaking into a woman’s home and threatening to rape her while her children slept nearby.

Timothy Lytle Gaskill is in the Clallam County Jail. He was arrested over the weekend on charges of burglary with sexual motivation and first-degree attempted rape.

According to court documents:

About 2 a.m. on Aug. 8, Gaskill used a chair to sneak into the bathroom window of a Sequim home. A female homeowner allegedly awoke to Gaskill standing above her, rubbing her leg.

The victim, who is pregnant and had three children sleeping nearby at the time, told police Gaskill said he “wanted to sleep” with her. When the victim refused, Gaskill allegedly said, “It is either that or I go after your kids.”

The victim continued to refuse and tried to tell Gaskill her husband would be home soon. According to court documents, Gaskill left the room after noticing a child in a crib in the room. He allegedly walked out of the house in a “nonchalant” manner and walked down the street.

The victim told police Gaskill was in the home for about five minutes.

Police found a stool outside the bathroom window. They also found a condom on the grass outside the victim’s home.

The victim described the man to a sketch artist, who police recognized as Gaskill. Police showed the victim a picture of Gaskill, and she confirmed he was the man who broke in.

Gaskill has several burglary convictions on his record. Police also allegedly matched the thread pattern on Gaskill’s shoes to thread found outside the victim’s house.

Gaskill is slated to appear in court again later this week.

This story was first reported by the Peninsula Daily News.