LimeLight Pet Project: Meet Pancake and Pastry!

SEATTLE – Q13 is partnering with the Lime Light Pet Project to help get Pancake and Pastry adopted.

These kittens need a home that will provide them with extra attention.

They are just five months old and are from a litter of four kittens.

While Pancake and Pastry like snuggling, the folks at PAWS Cat City say the furry fellows are very active and playful, so make sure you have plenty of room for them to roam.

Pancake and Pastry need also need an owner that will help with their medical issues.

Both have been diagnosed with feline leukemia, making it hard to find them a home, but PAWS Cat City says potential owners shouldn’t have anything to worry about.

The condition does shorten their lifespan, but it does not stop them from being curious and loving.

Because of the feline leukemia, the shelter reduced the adoption fee for each of these guys to $50, and you can save money if you adopt them both.

The shelter says adopting young kittens in pairs helps them transition and socialize in new homes.

If you want to meet Pancake and Pastry, they are located at PAWS Cat City in Lynnwood.