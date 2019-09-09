The iPhone rumors you should know ahead of Apple’s big event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Apple is widely expected to unveil its latest lineup of iPhones at a closely watched media event on Tuesday.

But don't hold your breath for an iPhone that's foldable, 5G capable or radically different from the models released last year. Here's what Apple is likely to announce instead:

iPhone predictions: Apple will likely show off three new high-end iPhones — the iPhone 11 Pro, the iPhone 11 Pro Max and the iPhone 11 — replacing its XS, XS Max and XR models, respectively.

Rumored features: The new phones may include a faster processor, improved Face ID and a new camera system with three cameras on the back. The devices will likely look nearly identical to last year.

Software updates: Apple announced in June that iOS 13 will feature a dark mode to save on battery life, a way to silence unknown callers and a tool that allows you to swipe to type, rather than lifting your fingers.

Other hardware products: Apple may also integrate artificial intelligence capabilities and built-in sleep tracking into the Apple Watch. The rumor mill also suggests updates for MacBooks, iPads and Apple TV hardware.

What not to expect: A 5G iPhone. That will likely come in 2020.