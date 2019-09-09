Suspect shot and killed by Aberdeen police after pulling gun on officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ABERDEEN, Wash. – An armed suspect was shot and killed by Aberdeen Police Monday after police say he threatened an officer with a gun.

The 41-year-old suspect was walking near Broadway and Heron Streets just before noon when an officer spotted him. The man had several outstanding warrants out for his arrest, including felonies.

As the officer approached, the suspect began yelling that he didn’t want to go back to prison and fled. During the chase, the suspect pulled out a gun, and police say the officer ordered the man to drop it several times before shooting.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation.