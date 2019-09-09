Sickle Cell walk raises awareness in Seattle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Metropolitan Seattle Sickle Cell Task Force is hosting an event to raise awareness and funds for sickle cell anemia, a disease that affects 100,000 Americans.

September is National Sickle Cell Anemia month, a time for organizations and groups to put a spotlight on this incurable disease.

The walk/run event will be held on September 14 from 10 am - 1 pm at Seward Park in Seattle.

Sickle Cell is a genetic issue that causes red blood cells to form a shape of a crescent moon instead of the classic doughnut shape.

This can cause everything from pain events, to anemia, to premature death and a host of other issues, but is different for each person who has it.

The Metropolitan Seattle Sickle Cell Task Force is a grass roots community based organization committed to helping people with Sickle Cell Disease in our community.

The annual fundraiser in Seattle goes towards advocacy, scholarships, internships and a Sickle Cell summer camp for young kids.

The cost to register is $40 for adults and $20 for youth (includes t-shirt).