Sickle Cell walk raises awareness in Seattle

Posted 12:13 PM, September 9, 2019, by

The Metropolitan Seattle Sickle Cell Task Force is hosting an event to raise awareness and funds for sickle cell anemia, a disease that affects 100,000 Americans.

September is National Sickle Cell Anemia month, a time for organizations and groups to put a spotlight on this incurable disease.

The walk/run event will be held on September 14 from 10 am - 1 pm at Seward Park in Seattle.

Sickle Cell is a genetic issue that causes red blood cells to form a shape of a crescent moon instead of the classic doughnut shape.

This can cause everything from pain events, to anemia, to premature death and a host of other issues, but is different for each person who has it.

The Metropolitan Seattle Sickle Cell Task Force is a grass roots community based organization committed to helping people with Sickle Cell Disease in our community.

The annual fundraiser in Seattle goes towards advocacy, scholarships, internships and a Sickle Cell summer camp for young kids.

The cost to register is $40 for adults and $20 for youth (includes t-shirt).

