More rain, ‘fall-like’ weather expected this week

SEATTLE -- We have clearly changed seasons from a hot, dry summer pattern to the periods of stormy fall-like weather.

Monday morning will be wet with passing showers and more thunderstorms. It will not be as active as Saturday night but Thunderstorms are in the forecast. Monday afternoon will have passing showers and Isolated thunderstorms and a high near 66. It is a “sun and hail” forecast with some sunshine mixed in but passing squalls bring some stormy weather too.

Tuesday looks similar with a few more sun breaks but passing storms will roll through from time to time. Wednesday and Thursday look mostly dry with highs in the lower 70s.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday will have more stormy weather with passing showers and isolated thunderstorms with cool highs in the 60s.

It's looking pretty wet next weekend.