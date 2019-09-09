Incredible viewer photos & videos of Saturday’s lightning show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - A spectacular lightning storm lit up the sky across Western Washington Saturday night. Many viewers sent videos and images of the rare phenomena!

Washington averages only 5-10 strikes per year but in Saturday's event, the National Weather Service counted 2,200 lightning strikes between 6-11 p.m. That works out to 440 per hour.

Electrifying storms sent fairgoers scrambling for cover at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup.

Fans cleared the bleachers at the University of Washington Huskies football game against the California Golden Bears. The game was delayed for 2 hours.

Mother Nature even made an appearance at the Mukilteo Lighthouse Festival's fireworks show.

While lightning is beautiful to see, it's equally as dangerous. According to NOAA, lightning killed 20 people in the United States in 2018. None of the deaths were in Washington, but since 1959, there have been five lightning-related deaths.

As we enter the rainy season, there is no safe place outside when thunderstorms are in the area. If you hear thunder, you are likely within striking distance of the storm. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors and stay there until 30 minutes after the last clap of thunder.