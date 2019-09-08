WSP officers struck by alleged drunk driver near Bothell

BOTHELL, Wash. — Two Washington State Patrol officers were hit by a car allegedly driven by a drunk driver Saturday night, according to the department.

Yesterday late evening NB 405 just north of 160th two troopers were struck while investigating a 3 car collision. One trooper was out of his vehicle and not injured while the other trooper sustained minor injuries as he was in his vehicle. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/o9mdUGU3MP — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) September 8, 2019

It happened along Highway 405 and 160th St, which is south of Bothell. WSP says the officers were assisting with a three-car crash when the suspect, allegedly driving with a blood-alcohol level double the legal limit, careened into the back of their patrol car.

One officer suffered minor injuries in the crash while the other officer out of the car and not hurt.

The suspect was arrested for DUI.