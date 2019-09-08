WSP officers struck by alleged drunk driver near Bothell

BOTHELL, Wash. — Two Washington State Patrol officers were hit by a car allegedly driven by a drunk driver Saturday night, according to the department.
It happened along Highway 405 and 160th St, which is south of Bothell. WSP says the officers were assisting with a three-car crash when the suspect, allegedly driving with a blood-alcohol level double the legal limit, careened into the back of their patrol car.
One officer suffered minor injuries in the crash while the other officer out of the car and not hurt.
The suspect was arrested for DUI.