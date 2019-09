Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. – An overnight incident in Tacoma forced an officer to fire their weapon Sunday, though few details have been made available.

The shooting happened near Portland Ave. E and E 34th St. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation and haven’t released the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

The 33-year-old officer involved in the shooting was not hurt and has been placed on paid administrative leave.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.