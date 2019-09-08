Community walk raising awareness for sickle cell diseases

SEATTLE - September is National Sickle Cell Anemia Awareness Month. It puts a spotlight on this incurable disease that affects an estimated 100,000 people in the United States. John Masembe and Joe-Hayword Wilson with the K.D. Hall Foundation told us how they're spreading awareness and raising money to fight sickle cell right here in Western Washington.
