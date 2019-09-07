No. 14 Washington and California football game delayed due to thunderstorm

SEATTLE — No. 14 Washington’s game against California was delayed by extreme weather early in the first quarter Saturday night.

GET THE Q13 NEWS WEATHER APP TO TRACK LIGHTNING AND GET SEVERE WEATHER ALERTS

The game was delayed with 9:46 remaining in the first quarter. According to the National Weather Service, severe thunderstorms and lightning were moving from the south toward the Seattle metro area.

Teams cleared the field and fans sitting in metal bleacher sections of Husky Stadium were encouraged to seek shelter.

TRACK LIGHTNING HERE WITH Q13 NEWS INTERACTIVE RADAR

The game was scoreless.

Annnnnnnnnd now they’re playing “Thunder Rolls” by @garthbrooks in Husky Stadium during our “weather delay”. At least they’re making it entertaining. pic.twitter.com/gs0cpJhElQ — Terry Hollimon (T-Holla) (@terryhollimon) September 8, 2019

Big lightning flash and thunder and the stadium field lights went out pic.twitter.com/yT25hjhFKy — Tim Booth (@ByTimBooth) September 8, 2019

Transportation services on Metro Husky Shuttle Buses from Husky Stadium are currently suspended. Services will resume as soon as the severe weather clears. More updates to follow. — Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) September 8, 2019

We are still delayed due to extreme weather ⚡️ Stay tuned for updates. https://t.co/kuu0dfHx1m — Washington Football (@UW_Football) September 8, 2019