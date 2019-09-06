Sidney Williams: Going to the games this weekend? Keep an eye out for big football fan, wanted theft ring suspect

WANTED IN BELLEVUE —

Bellevue Police are hoping you can help round-up the third suspect wanted in a gym locker theft ring responsible for dozens of locker break-ins where they steal cash and credit cards.

Two other suspects have already been arrested and now police are trying to locate Sidney Williams, who detectives say is a huge Seahawks and Huskies fan. In fact, detectives say the video below shows Williams in a Seahawks shirt, using a stolen credit card at Best Buy.

He’s charged with Conspiracy to Commit Identity Theft in the 1st Degree and seven counts of identity theft.

Williams was in Wisconsin, but officers say they've learned he has since returned to western Washington -- maybe to take in a game this weekend, so keep an eye at out at Husky Stadium and CenturyLink Field.

You might spot Williams with 50-year-old Troy Mitchell -- the accused ringleader who is free right now on $100,000 bail.

That's Mitchell below, on the right and Williams on the left. Another photo of the two of them shows Williams in the Seahawks gear on the right and Mitchell on the left.

"Don't contact him but if you see this person in a bar, or at the game. Absolutely, call 911, or if there's an officer in the area at the game, you can just say, ‘Hey, this individual was on Washington's Most Wanted and he has outstanding warrants," said Bellevue Police Capt. Travess Forbush.

The detective has done a massive amount of work to crack this theft ring and Bellevue Police just need to get this final capture to get justice for all of the victims. There have been more than 80 gym locker theft cases reported to Bellevue Police this year.

Williams is wanted across the country for breaking into lockers including in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Colorado, California and Texas.

He has a 50 state warrant for his arrest.

He's 50 years old, 6 feet 3 inches tall and 220 pounds.

If you know where's he staying, or how to find him, submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers for a cash reward of up to $1,000 by using the P3 Tips App on your cell phone, or calling the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).