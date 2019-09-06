× Seahawks to open sensory room at CenturyLink Field for fans with autism

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks are introducing a sensory room at CenturyLink Field this season to give fans with autism or sensory challenges a safe and calming place to enjoy the game.

Traci Schneider, president of the Seahawks Women’s Association and wife of Seahawks General Manager John Schneider, has pushed for the sensory room. The couple has a teenage son on the autism spectrum.

They have long supported autism awareness and hold an annual fundraiser for their nonprofit Ben’s Fund, a nonprofit offering grants to families who have a child diagnosed with autism.

The Seahawks Women’s Association had already been providing toolkits to help make gameday activities better for fans with autism. This year they will be available at the A-OK Sensory Room.

The kits include noise-canceling headphones, earplugs, a game schedule, fidget toys and more.

The sensory room is located at GuestLink at the Southwest Field Plaza. Registration is not required but all children must be with an adult at all times.