Rain returns this weekend after summer-like week

SEATTLE -- Summer holds on for one day. Showers head our way this weekend!

Friday will be muggy and warm with storms for the mountains. Some 80s are in the forecast for Friday.

Saturday looks like a marine push but most of the day will be dry. Saturday evening looks wet and breezy for most of us.

Sunday has passing showers with a high near 69. The first half of next week will be fall-like with wet and cool conditions.

With the weekend rain in the forecast some would say that this Friday will be the last 80 degree day of the year but not this year. Late next week looks like some more 80s, or at least much warmer for the weekend of the 14th.