PEMCO Insurance: How to prepare sleepy teens for back to school schedules

Posted 9:36 AM, September 6, 2019, by

SEATTLE -  With school starting for most kids, parents are getting ready for that morning battle with the alarm clock. This is especially true if you have teens who have gotten used to sleeping in every morning during the summer. Derek Wing from PEMCO Insurance stopped by our studio with some helpful advice.

