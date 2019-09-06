SEATTLE - With school starting for most kids, parents are getting ready for that morning battle with the alarm clock. This is especially true if you have teens who have gotten used to sleeping in every morning during the summer. Derek Wing from PEMCO Insurance stopped by our studio with some helpful advice.
PEMCO Insurance: How to prepare sleepy teens for back to school schedules
-
PEMCO Insurance leads local school supplies drive for homeless students
-
PEMCO INSURANCE: Protecting your home from earthquake damage
-
PEMCO Insurance: Tips for buying your first ‘grownup’ car
-
PEMCO Insurance: Tips for handling wildfire smoke
-
Tips to declutter your garage this summer
-
-
Things you can do to prevent break-ins at trail heads
-
Summertime might mean extra insurance coverage
-
Advice from PEMCO Insurance: What to pack and not pack in a move
-
PEMCO Insurance helping residents lower their wildfire risk
-
Apartment hunting in Seattle? Here are a few things to look out for
-
-
It’s road trip season! Here are some tips from PEMCO Insurance
-
Zipper merging: the nice way to manage traffic
-
Teens arrested in Seattle crime spree