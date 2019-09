BELLEVUE, Wash. — A 52-year-old man died early Friday morning after he lost control of his camper and crashed in Bellevue.

Bellevue Police say the man was driving his camper eastbound on SE 26th Street when he lost control. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

West Lake Sammamish Parkway at SE 26th Street will be closed until further notice.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.