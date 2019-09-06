Last double-decker portion of Alaskan Way Viaduct being taken down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- It is the home stretch for the Alaskan Way Viaduct demolition.

Crews started taking it apart piece by piece back in February, and on Friday they were pulling down the final double-decker portion of the viaduct.

It's been a long process and a hassle for many who work or live nearby, but those Q13 News spoke to say it will be worth it in the end.

"I'm ready for this concrete monstrosity just to go away and open up the water view," said Brett Patterson, who takes the water taxi.

WSDOT says work to demolish the viaduct is now about 90 percent completed, and the project will finish up sometime in the fall.