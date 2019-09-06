Hurricane Tracker: Dorian moves along East Coast

Last double-decker portion of Alaskan Way Viaduct being taken down

Posted 8:55 PM, September 6, 2019, by

SEATTLE -- It is the home stretch for the Alaskan Way Viaduct demolition.

Crews started taking it apart piece by piece back in February, and on Friday they were pulling down the final double-decker portion of the viaduct.

It's been a long process and a hassle for many who work or live nearby, but those Q13 News spoke to say it will be worth it in the end.

"I'm ready for this concrete monstrosity just to go away and open up the water view," said Brett Patterson, who takes the water taxi.

WSDOT says work to demolish the viaduct is now about 90 percent completed, and the project will finish up sometime in the fall.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.