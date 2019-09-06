Help ID crowbar-wielding pharmacy robber seen well on surveillance video

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

The hunt is on for a serial armed robbery suspect targeting pharmacies in Seattle.

You can see the clear images of his face and getaway ride, a newer-model black Honda Accord, either 2019 or 2020, with some pretty unique rims.

Police say he was armed with a flat pry bar.

Detectives say he hit a pharmacy on Main Street, just east of the International District, one on MLK Way South, just south of Beacon Hill on August 21st and he cased a 3rd location on Rainier Ave. S. That’s where surveillance video shows his face and clothes the best. He asked the pharmacist for two types of medication, so the pharmacist comes around the counter to help him and explains that they don’t carry what he’s looking for, so he eventually leaves.

The suspect was much more direct at the next pharmacy, where surveillance video shows him walk right in with customers all around, reach into his bag and pull out the pry bar. You see the clerks get startled and try to confront him before both of them quickly back out and then everybody but the pharmacist leaves the store for their safety. The suspect ends up grabbing bags of prescriptions belonging to other customers and even takes money out of the till before taking off.

Detectives say he didn't get the drugs he was looking for, so they think he will hit again and are hoping somebody recognizes him.

“Anytime you intimidate somebody with a weapon, even if you shove somebody around or whatever, it's not a shoplift, it's a robbery and in this case he was armed with a crowbar, a lethal weapon. You watch the video when he comes into the store, he appears very calm, very collected about the way he goes about it, so it tells me this is not his first time, but once he pulls that crowbar he becomes very demanding. You're gonna get a good look at this guy and we want to stop him before he hits another place,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

Detectives think he's in his mid-20’s, about 5’8”, 160 pounds, wearing a head wrap and Nike Air Jordan shoes – and he wasn’t alone: Detectives think a white suspect was driving the new Honda Accord.

If you know his name, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. Use the P3 Tips App on your cell phone where you can also send any photos you have directly to detectives and it is anonymous. You can also call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).