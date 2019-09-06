David Drake: Wanted sex offender known as ‘Uncle Dave’ convicted of raping, molesting young girls

WANTED BY DOC IN WHATCOM COUNTY —

Convicted child rapist, David Drake, or ‘Uncle Dave’ as Bellingham Police say he called himself to his prey — is failing to register as a sex offender in Whatcom County.

‘Uncle Dave’ was convicted of raping and molesting young girls in 1995 when he was in his early 20’s.

He was living with his wife in her mom’s basement at the time. Detectives say Drake lured the kids to his bedroom where he kept animals they could see — and where he could prey on them.

He’s failed to register as a sex offender several times since and also has convictions for illegally carrying a knife, disorderly conduct and drugs.

Drake also has warrants for domestic violence.

He’s 49 years old, 5’10” and weighs 257 pounds.

He’s got a ton of tattoos, including a swastika on his chest.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your cell phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers anonymously, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) and claim the cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.