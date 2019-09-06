Credit card skimmers found at Yelm gas station

YELM, Wash. — Six credit / debit skimmers were found inside the gas pumps at a gas station in Yelm, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office says.

The skimmers, which are used to steal credit card information for fraudulent purchases, were found at Tri Lake Market in 8000 block of Yelm Hwy SE. The skimmers were placed on the pumps Aug. 30 and have since been removed.

If you find charges on your credit / debit card that are not yours, contact your financial institution immediately, the sheriff’s office says.

The investigation is ongoing.