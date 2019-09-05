Walgreens asks customers not to openly carry guns in its stores, joining Walmart and Kroger

Walgreens is asking customers to no longer openly carry guns into its stores, the company announced Thursday.

It joins fellow retailers Walmart and Kroger, which announced similar policies the day before.

Kroger, like Walmart, also said it would add its voice to the growing number of corporations calling on elected officials to pass gun reform laws, such as requiring stronger background checks.

“Kroger has demonstrated with our actions that we recognize the growing chorus of Americans who are no longer comfortable with the status quo and who are advocating for concrete and common sense gun reforms,” the company said in a statement.

Companies have come under increasing pressure to take action to prevent gun violence, after a spate of mass shootings in recent weeks, including one inside a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas.