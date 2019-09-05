Tasty burgers, brats, and pizza that you won’t believe are plant-based

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - Plant-based menu items have become more popular especially at fast-food restaurants. Take for example KFC's new "Beyond Chicken" and Burger King's "Impossible Burger." Some are making the switch for health and others do it to combat climate change.

Regardless of the reason, do these plant-based meat alternatives still taste the same? We spent the morning at Seattle's Field Roast with Chef Tommy McDonald who shared three plant-based recipes include the 206 Teriyaki Burger, Breadzel Wurst Sandwich and the Deep Dish Skillet Pizza with Chao Cheese.

For additional recipes, visit fieldroast.com/field-roast-recipes/

For more on where to find Field Roast (food service), visit fieldroast.com/food-service/

For more on where you can purchase Field Roast (retail), visit fieldroast.com/where-to-buy/

Recipes

Deep Dish Skillet Pizza with Chao Cheese Ingredients · Pizza Dough · Pizza Sauce Related Story

Combining circus arts and culinary experiences in Seattle’s SODO district · Olive Oil · Field Roast Italian Sausage · Black Olives · Pepperoncini Peppers · Chao Cheese Creamy Original Slices Related Story

Local woman launches company to help make gluten-free eating easier · Fresh Basil · Corn Meal Preparation 1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees 2. Coat skillet with olive oil and sprinkle a small amount of corn meal across the bottom 3. Roll or stretch pizza dough and place into the skillet 4. Top dough with cheese, desired amount of toppings (black olives, pepperoncini, Field Roast Sausage, then end with sauce 5. Bake pizza for 25-35 minutes (depending on your preference for crispiness) 6. Let stand for 3-5 minutes before cutting Breadzel Wurst Sandwich Ingredients · Field Roast Bratwurst with Elysian Beer · Red Sauerkraut · Horseradish · Thinly Sliced Apples · Green Leaf Lettuce · Spicy Mustard · Pretzel Roll · Vegan Mayonnaise · Safflower Oil Preparation Add one tsp of safflower oil in a skillet over medium heat Slice bratwurst horizontal and sear off both sides of each piece in the skillet; this will take about 5 minutes total While the sausage is cooking, slightly toast the pretzel roll in an oven or toaster oven Spread mustard and mayo on to toasted roll, then add lettuce, sausage, apples, kraut, and horseradish 206 Teriyaki Burger Ingredients · Field Roast Field Burger · Teriyaki Sauce · Iceberg Lettuce · Shredded Carrots · Green Onions · Sesame Seeds · Sesame Ginger Dressing · Safflower Oil Preparation 1. On a grill or skillet over medium-high heat, add one tsp of safflower oil and cook burger for 2-3 minutes each side; brush burger with teriyaki sauce, and return to grill for 15-20 seconds each side to help set the sauce 2. While burger is cooking, slightly toast bun 3. Place burger on bun then top with lettuce, carrots and green onions; then drizzle with dressing, additional teriyaki sauce and top with sesame seeds

Ellen Tailor features community inspiring events and causes every weekday morning on Q13 NEWS and online 24/7. To share your event or idea, email tips@q13fox.com and go behind-the-scenes with her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.