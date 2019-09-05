‘Suspicious activity’: Police spot In-N-Out truck in Tukwila

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUKWILA, Wash. -- In-N-Out fans, there may be new hope in bringing the wildly popular California burger chain to Washington.

The Tukwila Police Department posted a picture on Facebook of an In-N-Out truck driving around Southcenter Mall Wednesday. Police said the "suspicious trailer" looked like a food truck with California license plates.

We've reached out to In-N-Out for more information.

If it turns out our dreams are coming true, this could be the first In-N-Out restaurant in Washington state!

The closest one is under construction in Keizer, Oregon, about 40 miles south of Portland.