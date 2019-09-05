Sister of teen shot and killed in Tacoma relieved over multiple arrests in her brother’s case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. -- The sister of Jamone Pratt says she is relieved that police have made several arrests in her brother’s murder. It is a big development that family members have been waiting for since July when the 16-year-old was shot and killed.

Pratt fought for his life at the hospital for more than 5 hours, but in the end he died from his gunshot wounds, leaving a devastated mother and sister. Pratt was shot in broad daylight on a friend’s porch.

“I don’t know what happened. I don’t know, but I know my baby didn’t deserve this,” Pratt's mom Kyndal Pierce said.

Three teenagers are expected to face a judge on Friday. Two boys and a girl were arrested and booked into jail Wednesday night.

Pratt’s sister Janaya tells Q13 News that she knows the girl who was arrested, that at one point as children they attended the same youth organization.

Even though they appreciate the big development in the case, what Janaya said in July still stands: Nothing can bring her brother back.

“A friend, best friend, my other half; someone who looked out for me,” Janaya said.

All three teenagers are facing murder 1 charges. If the Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office decides to move forward with those charges, the teenagers will automatically be charged as adults.