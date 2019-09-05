Mother, three children struck by vehicle in Bremerton crosswalk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BREMERTON, Wash. -- A mother and her three children were taken to a Bremerton hospital this morning after they were struck by a vehicle while crossing the street.

According to Bremerton Police, the crash happened at 11th Street and Naval Avenue. The mother was crossing the street with her 3-year-old, 4-year-old and 6-year-old when they were hit.

The driver stayed on scene, and the children and their mother were alert when first responders arrived. It's unknown whether impairment is a factor in the crash.

The intersection will be blocked for two-three hours while police investigate.