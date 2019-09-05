Hurricane Tracker: Dorian moves along East Coast

Mother, three children struck by vehicle in Bremerton crosswalk

Posted 9:57 AM, September 5, 2019, by

BREMERTON, Wash. -- A mother and her three children were taken to a Bremerton hospital this morning after they were struck by a vehicle while crossing the street.

According to Bremerton Police, the crash happened at 11th Street and Naval Avenue. The mother was crossing the street with her 3-year-old, 4-year-old and 6-year-old when they were hit.

The driver stayed on scene, and the children and their mother were alert when first responders arrived. It's unknown whether impairment is a factor in the crash.

The intersection will be blocked for two-three hours while police investigate.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.