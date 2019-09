KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. – I-90 is partially blocked off in Kittitas County after a single-vehicle crash left a person dead Thursday.

The crash happened about four miles east of Ellensburg, according to WSP. Officers say the rollover crash is blocking one lane.

#Breaking: There is a 1-car rollover single fatality collision on EB I-90 near MP 113 in Kittitas Co. (4 mi East of Ellensburg). One lane is blocked. Please be cautious if traveling through the area. More info as I receive it. — Trooper John Bryant (@wspd6pio) September 5, 2019

It’s unknown when the highway will be clear or what led up to the crash.

Authorities urge drivers to be careful when driving through the area.