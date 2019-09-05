A humid Thursday before rain chances return Friday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- There are more Summer days ahead and some rain in the forecast, too!

Thursday starts out sunny and the day will be warm with some more 80 degree readings. It will be humid, too, which will make it feel hot.

Late in the day we start getting mountain thunderstorms and eventually a few of those will drift across the lowlands into early Friday morning. Isolated thunderstorms are in the forecast for the metro and points north from 10 p.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday.

Friday during the afternoon will be very nice with highs in the upper 70s, enjoy!! Saturday will have a typical marine push but will end up nice and pleasant with a high near 72.

Sunday starts a four day “passing shower” event, which means it will be cool with passing showers each day Sunday through next Wednesday.