Rainier Valley shooting under investigation

Posted 10:38 PM, September 4, 2019

SPD Gang Unit detectives investigate a shooting in Rainier Valley.

Seattle Police’s Gang Unit is investigating a shooting that left one man with life-threatening injuries Wednesday night.

Police say the victim is a man in his 20s, who told officers he was standing outside a business at Rainier Avenue South and South Holden Street when two other men came up and shot him, then drove off in a Dodge Charger.

Investigators have not released any other information about the suspects.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

 

