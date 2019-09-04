Lacey PD: Burglars targeted soldier’s home to steal tools, military equipment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LACEY, Wash. -- Lacey Police are asking for your help to ID two burglars in the Hawks Prairie area who were caught on camera on Sunday, September 1st at around 1:30 AM. The two men entered the garage and stole military equipment and tools.

"Do not steal from our soldiers. Do not steal from the people that are fighting for our country, that are helping us. We need to make these people held accountable," said Lacey PD Det. Jimmy Williams.

One of the suspects has been seen in the area and is believed to be a transient who hangs out around the Meridian Road NE area. Call 911 if you spot them.

If you have any information to help ID them, call Crime Stoppers of the South Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS. That’s 1-800-222-8477. You can also download the P3 Tips app to submit your tip from your cell phone. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1000 and you never have to leave your name.