Combining circus arts and culinary experiences in Seattle’s SODO district

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - Those looking for a new hobby have unlimited possibilities and now, there's even a way to combine two of the most unique into one unforgettable past time. Blue Ribbon Cooking and Emerald City Trapeze have come together to offer all sorts of experiences that are nothing less than memorable.

Take a circus class including a ride on the flying trapeze or try aerial stunts at Emerald City Trapeze in Seattle's SODO district. The 20,000 square foot building has a wide array of adventures to try or can even host your next team-building retreat or even a wedding.

After flying through the air with the greatest of ease, chow down on some custom treats from Blue Ribbon Cooking. Learn how to make family-style meals or have the group create a custom catering menu for your event.

Beginner classes for both the circus and cooking are available. If experiencing a show is more your thing, the Circus Protege Show is set for September 21st and is free as capacity allows. More on the show, Emerald City Trapeze, and Blue Ribbon can be found here.

Ellen Tailor features community inspiring events and causes every weekday morning on Q13 NEWS and online 24/7. To share your event or idea, email tips@q13fox.com and go behind-the-scenes with her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.