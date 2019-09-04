Authorities searching for owner of horse that starved to death in King County

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Animal Control Officers in King County need your help to identify and locate the owner of an emaciated horse that died.

The gelding, which was approximately 20 years old, was found Friday morning, August 30 in the 22400 block of Sweeney Road SE, close to Cedar River Elementary School.

Animal control officers were able to safely take the horse to an equine veterinarian for evaluation and treatment.

Despite lifesaving efforts, the horse died on Monday, September 2. A necropsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

The horse had distinctive markings on the head and body that may aid in identification.

Regional Animal Services of King County is asking anyone with information about the horse’s owner, the identity of the horse, or who might have seen anything in the Sweeney Road SE area Thursday night or Friday morning to call 206-296-7387 (PETS) or email pets@kingcounty.gov.