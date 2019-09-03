Woman accused of impersonating her daughter during Utah traffic stop

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A woman was arrested after deputies say she pretended to be her daughter during a traffic stop that resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine found in the vehicle.

Deputies pulled over 38-year-old Heather Elaine Garcia on August 31 after a deputy spotted her driving a vehicle without a license plate, according to a statement of probable cause.

Garcia allegedly gave the officer her daughter’s name and date of birth while claiming she didn’t have any identification. A second deputy with a K-9 arrived, and, after the dog “alerted on the vehicle,” deputies conducted a search, the document states.

That search uncovered what appeared to be a broken pipe and several small baggies with a powder inside that field tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the document.

Deputies also located Garcia’s ID in her purse, and the deputy stated that while she did look very similar to her daughter they were able to positively identify the woman as Heather Garcia at that point.

A records check found the woman had multiple active arrest warrants and a suspended driver’s license.

She was booked into jail and faces charges for giving false personal information, driving on a suspended license, driving without insurance, and charges related to drug and drug paraphernalia possession.