Washington volunteers in Florida preparing for Hurricane Dorian

SEATTLE -- Rescue and recovery teams from Washington state are now in Florida preparing for Hurricane Dorian.

Empact Northwest flew into Florida over the weekend. The approaching hurricane shut down the airport in Orlando so they drove to Atlanta.

The team will be airlifted into the hardest-hit areas for search and rescue operations and assessing the damage.

Empact Northwest is the only nonprofit in the country that has an urban search and rescue team trained to deploy internationally.

All of the team members are volunteers and are ready to respond at a moments notice.

Last year they went to North Carolina and Florida for hurricanes and Hawaii for a volcanic eruption.

Florida will reimburse our state for their services following Hurricane Dorian.

If you'd like to learn more about their efforts and support the cause go to www.empactnorthwest.org/.