Two boaters missing after boat found floating on Lake Washington

MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — Authorities are searching for two missing boaters after a boat they were on was found adrift on Lake Washington.

According to Mercer Island Police, officers responded about 10:30 p.m. Monday (Sept. 2) to reports of loud music coming from a boat offshore in the 7700 block of West Mercer Way.

Officers found the boat — a red, 20-foot ski-type boat that was still playing loud music — but no one on board.

There was evidence that at least two people had been on the boat at some point that night.

Seattle Harbor Police and the U.S. Coast Guard have joined in the search for the missing boaters. Searchers found a truck and trailer associated with the boat at Gene Coulon Park in Renton.

Friends and family have told police that a man and woman were on the boat and are still missing. Both were from the Seattle area, and the missing man had experience in operating this boat, police said.

The search continues with the assistance of Seattle Police Harbor Patrol and USCG. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.