GRAND MOUND, Wash. – A man was killed after a shooting at a Thurston County McDonald’s Tuesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office says the shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. in Grand Mound, a town about 20 miles south of Olympia.

TCSO responding to a shooting at Grand Mound McDonald’s. Male victim deceased and suspect is detained. Lt. Brady will be the PIO. — Thurston Co. Sheriff (@ThurstonSheriff) September 4, 2019

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting, but the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office says one suspect has been arrested.

