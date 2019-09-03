Sheriff’s office: Man arrested after chase in stolen tow truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURIEN, Wash. -- A man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a tow truck and then leading deputies on a chase.

Investigators say it started with the suspect throwing rocks at cars as they drove along Ambaum Boulevard SW in Burien. When police came to check it out, the suspect allegedly took a tow truck that was hauling another car and sped off.

After a short pursuit, King County deputies used spike strips to disable the truck. By the time it came to a stop it had slammed into several other cars.

No one was injured, and officers took the suspect into custody.