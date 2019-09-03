Officials: Oregon death from lung illness linked to vaping

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon health officials say they are investigating the death of a person who had severe respiratory illness after using an e-cigarette.

Investigators at the Oregon Health Authority Public Health Division said Tuesday that they received reports that the person who died in July had recently used a vaping device containing cannabis bought from an Oregon store.

Officials say the person’s symptoms were consistent with those of over 200 similar cases affecting tens and adults in at least 25 states.

Public health physician Ann Thomas says investigators don’t yet know whether the illnesses are caused by contaminants, ingredients in the liquid or something such as the device itself. Officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week recommended that people who vape consider avoiding e-cigarettes while they investigate.

Sickened individuals experienced symptoms including shortness of breath, cough and chest pain.