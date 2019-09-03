NHL Seattle introduces Ricky Olczyk as assistant GM

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE – Longtime hockey executive Ricky Olcyk has joined NHL Seattle as the team’s assistant general manager.

Olczyk, the younger brother of Hall of Famer Ed Olczyk, has extensive experience with front office duties. Olczyk was most recently a pro scout for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

He’s a familiar face for Seattle’s GM Ron Francis. The two worked together with the Carolina Hurricanes for four seasons, and before that, Olczyk served as the assistant general manager for the Edmonton Oilers for six seasons.

THIS JUST IN: Ricky Olczyk has been named Assistant General Manager for #NHLSeattle! Meet our first-ever AGM → https://t.co/fxO0CM51s8 pic.twitter.com/tPQTBI3YuC — NHL Seattle (@NHLSeattle_) September 3, 2019

"I am extremely excited and honored for the opportunity to help establish a team culture with Ron and Alexandra (Mandrycky), "Olczyk said. "Plus, to do it in Seattle, a city with such great vibrancy. I love the idea of building from the ground up."

Olczyk will be instrumental as the team prepares for its inaugural season in 2021-22.

Among his duties is shaping the team roster by managing team salaries and keeping it below the $81.5 million cap.