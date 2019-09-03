Mom accidentally shoots daughter surprising her from college

GIRARD, Ohio – A woman returned home from college to surprise her mother and ended up shot in the arm.

Officers were called to Ohio Avenue in Girard at about 9 p.m. Friday for a shooting, WJW reports.

Police said the homeowner was in her bedroom when she became frightened by a commotion inside the house. Then, a person came running into the room so she fired one round from her revolver.

She quickly realized she shot her 18-year-old daughter.

The daughter’s friend told police they just arrived from college to surprise her mother. He said he heard a single gunshot and screaming, then went inside to help.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to her elbow and was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for treatment, according to the police report.