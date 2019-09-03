K9 exposed to toxic algae while pursuing fugitive into Kitsap Lake

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — A Kitsap County K9 was exposed to toxic algae while tracking a man with a warrant for his arrest.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy was patrolling Kitsap Lake on Labor Day when he saw a wanted man run into the brush. K9 Heiko and his handler were called to track down the suspect around 11:00 a.m.

Heiko followed the suspect into the lake where the man was taken into custody. He was wanted for a 3rd degree malicious mischief-domestic violence warrant.

Kitsap Lake has been closed since July 24 because of “potentially toxic” cyanobacteria or blue-green algae.

Another deputy rowed out into the lake to bring back the deputy, K9 and suspect. Authorities said they were decontaminated by Kitsap Fire & Rescue.

Veterinarians are running a blood test to determine Heiko’s health condition.